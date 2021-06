BINGHAMTON, NY – For today in Binghamton History, we’re going back to 1900.

Today in 1900, Binghamton has its very first street fair.

It’s unclear just where this fair took place in the city, but it was surely fun-filled with a wild animal show, magic tricks, even dancing girls and “Rubberneck Joe.”

Special thanks to the Broome County Historical Society for providing our This Day in Binghamton History fact calendar.