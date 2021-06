June 30 – Today in Binghamton History we’re going back all the way to 1834.

Today in 1834 we have the organization of the first Fire Company.

Government run Fire Departments weren’t set up until around the beginning of the Civil War, which would be in about 30 or so years.

The first Fire Company consisted of 16 members, who all rode around in a long wagon, with leather buckets hanging from the sides.

We’ve certainly come a long way since then!