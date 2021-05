MAY 10 – Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine a city that doesn’t have any car accidents.

However, back in 1900, so few people had cars that it wasn’t an issue.

But then came Fred Bennett.

Bennett was on Henry Street, showing off his brand-new two-week old car when the unimaginable happened.

The car became “uncontrollable” and smashed into the curb.

Fred was dragged headlong into the street and was instantly killed.