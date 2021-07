JULY 1 – We’re kicking off the month of July with a strange fact out of 1885.

Today in 1885, a hen in Vestal lays an egg that is trapped inside another egg.

The outer egg was able to be punctured, and by sticking a needle through the hole, the second egg was able to be moved around.

Thanks to the Broome County Historical Society for providing us with our This Day in Binghamton History calendar, with facts taken from old area newspapers.