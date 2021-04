ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Wednesday, April 14th, 2021, at approximately 10:15 P.M., the Elmira Police Department responded to the 600 block of Park Place for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male subject in the middle of the street who had been shot. Officers on scene began to render aid until relieved by Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance personnel. The victim was transported to Arnot Ogden Hospital. Life saving measures were unsuccessful.

Preliminary investigation into this matter indicates that this was not a random act. The victim was being chased by the shooter from W. Fifth St. onto Park Pl. As the victim was running away he was shot and fell to the ground. More shots were fired at the victim. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.