JUNE 29: Today’s fact in Binghamton History comes from 1938.

School is out for the summer, so school children are extra excited right now, and sometimes that extra excitement leads to acting out.

Local public school children in 1938 were the same way, and got a little rowdy on their school buses.

This in turn angered the drivers, and public school bus transportation was finally suspended on June 29 after the kids tore up their notebooks and tossed the pieces out the window.