May 5 – Sunday afternoons. Some people love them, and some people hate them.

But what if you legally couldn’t do much of anything on Sunday?

You couldn’t, according to Binghamton City Council, up until this day in 1919. Sunday was strictly for Sabbath-keeping.

But City Council made the first big step in taking the wrapping off the rules on May 5th of 1919, by allowing Sunday afternoon movies.