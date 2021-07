JULY 5 – Today in Binghamton History, we have a future prediction from 1967.

The Executive Director of the Broome County Planning Board, Joseph Missavage, decides to voice his guess for the county’s future.

He says that by the year 2067, the Triple Cities will have merged to form one giant metropolis named Broomington.

He says “Broomington” would have a population of 400,000, the county bus system will still be up and running and pollution will be a thing of the past.