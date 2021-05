MAY 6 – If you were alive in 1837, May 6th was a big day.

Today was the first day that a boat appeared on the brand new Chenango Canal.

This boat arrives in town and a huge celebration starts!

All four towns start to ring their bells and there are bands playing, a fire company sprays everyone with water.

There’s people cheering and shouting and flag waving, there’s even gunshot salutes!

And this isn’t even a one-day thing, this goes on for several days.