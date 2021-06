JUNE 7 – Today in Binghamton history we have the long anticipated reunion of a brother and sister.

In 1947, Ansil Briggs, who was believed to have been lost during World War I, pays a visit to his sister, Elnora Newby, who was living on Cleveland Ave.

The two hadn’t seen each other in 37 years.

“I would have recognized her anywhere on the street,” Ansil said later.

“I would have never recognized him,” Elnora said.