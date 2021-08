AUGUST 11 – A Binghamton man has a unique birthday tradition.

In 1964 Jesse Hyde turns 76 and hits the road to walk 76 miles.

This has been his tradition – one mile for every year of his life.

This year he decides to go from Munnsville in Madison County to the Binghamton Courthouse.

The year before he walked from Morrisville in Madison County to his home on Park Avenue.