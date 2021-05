MAY 13 – Today’s fact goes back to 1952.

Harpur College and Broome Technical Institute had decided to run a joint campus on 300 acres of land, which was purchased in Vestal.

However, it wasn’t long after that when institute officials decided they needed their own campus and purchased 25 acres in the Town of Dickinson.

This area had been farmed by labors from the Broome County Jail.