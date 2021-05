NEW YORK --- During questioning for the PIX11 Democratic Mayoral Forum, which aired Thursday night, the majority of the seven leading contenders for mayor would not rule out re-electing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Kathryn Garcia, Eric Adams, Ray McGuire, Scott Stringer and Andrew Yang have all expressed concern over the allegations against Cuomo, but they did not rule out voting for Cuomo should he chose to run again in 2022. Shaun Donovan and Maya Wiley said they would not vote for him.