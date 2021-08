AUGUST 13 – It’s a sunny day in Binghamton when the President comes to town.

As part of his state-inspection tour for flood ravaged areas in 1936, then President Franklin D Roosevelt stops in Binghamton.

Thousands of people take to the streets to cheer him on.

One man was quoted as saying, “It’s a big day for the hometown.”

This Day in Binghamton History Facts are provided from a Broome County Historical Society Calendar.