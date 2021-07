JULY 6 – Today in Binghamton history we’re going back to 1894.

Today in 1894, a large group of women gather on the street.

All of them are riding bicycles, wearing the controversial divided skirt – long, flowing pants that gave the impression of a skirt.

Pants on women were largely not accepted in this time period, so the group of women hoped to convince their fellow, shier, women to join them in the new trend,