NEW YORK (NEWS10) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday delivered his farewell address to the people of New York State after stepping down, making way for Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul to become the first female governor of New York State effective at 11:59 p.m.

Gov. Cuomo started by addressed the allegations made against him, citing several contributing factors that led to his resignation including political pressure as well as the media calling it a "stampede." With that, the governor acknowledged his own instinct to fight, however in the end Gov. Cuomo said it was his love for New York that guided his decision and the oath he took to serve the people of New York instead of prolonging the process which would cause, "governmental paralysis."