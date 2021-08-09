This Day in Binghamton History: A romance from 1899

AUGUST 9 – Today we have a love story from 1899.

A teenage girl who works 10 hours a day in a shirt factory decides she’s tired of being lonely.

So, she pins a card with her name and address on a shirt, hoping for it to be sent off to a handsome guy she can have a romance with.

She gets excited when she gets a letter in return, and photos are exchanged.

Once she gets a chance to meet her mystery man, she is heartbroken to learn that he was not who he said he was at all, and the photos she was sent were of a different, more attractive man.

This Day in Binghamton History facts were provided by the Broome County Historical Society calendar and were taken from old Broome County newspapers.