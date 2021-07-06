Third Eye Blind to make Fair debut September 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers can live that “Semi-Charmed Life” Thursday, September 2 at the Great New York State Fair.

Third Eye Blind will make their Fair debut on the Chevy Park Stage at 8 p.m.

“We’re excited to be able to bring one of the best bands of its era to the Fair. I expect that this will be a terrific show and a great way for us to kick off our final weekend,” said Fair Director Troy Waffner.

The Chevrolet Music Festival is the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Third Eye Blind Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler September 4 Cold War Kids September 5 Jesse McCartney The Mavericks September 6 Resurrection



The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.