BINGHAMTON, NY – As anticipated, a third arrest has been made in connection with sexual assault and drug allegations against 2 owners of The Colonial in downtown Binghamton.

42 year-old Leor Kweller, brother of Colonial co-owner Ron Kweller, turned himself in to Binghamton Police today.

Leor is charged with raping a 19 year-old woman on November 27th of last year.

He is an attorney from Brooklyn, New York.

His brother Ron is accused of raping a 21 year-old woman while co-owner Jordan Rindgen has been charged with supplying both of the victims with cocaine.