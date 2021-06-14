These are the most popular car colors in every state

(iSeeCars) – When it comes to the most popular car colors, the answer is black or white according to a recent analysis by iSeeCars.com.

The study examined over 9.4 million cars on the road to determine the share for each color. White narrowly edged black as the nation’s most popular color by less than one percentage point.

Here are America’s most popular car colors:

Most Popular Car Colors – iSeeCars Study Rank Color % Share 1 White 23.9% 2 Black 23.2% 3 Gray 15.5% 4 Silver 14.5% 5 Red 10.3% 6 Blue 9.0% 7 Brown 1.4% 8 Green 0.7% 9 Beige 0.4% 10 Orange 0.4% 11 Gold 0.3% 12 Yellow 0.2% 13 Purple 0.1%

Grayscale colored cars (white, black, gray, and silver) account for 77.1 percent of all vehicles on the road. White is the most popular car color for car buyers, accounting for 23.9 percent of all vehicles. “Apple helped popularize the color white with the launch of the iPhone, and consumers may associate it with being modern,” said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly. “White is also one of the easiest car colors to maintain and surprisingly hides dirt better than most colors.” Black cars rank second at 23.2 percent, followed by gray in third and silver in fourth. “Consumers may prefer grayscale colored cars from a practicality standpoint since they are colors they are less likely to tire of,” added Ly.

The most popular non-grayscale cars are red in fifth and blue in sixth. “Red cars are commonly associated with sports cars, so sporty drivers may opt for this hue,” said Ly. “Subdued blue hues are likely a popular choice among consumers who want to stand out in the sea of cars in neutral colors without being too flashy.”

The remaining colors include brown, green, beige, orange, gold, yellow, and purple. Combined, these colors account for just 3.5 percent of cars on the road.

Car color also plays a role in a new vehicle’s eventual resale value. “Less popular car colors tend to depreciate less because they are more scarce in the used car marketplace, while grayscale colors depreciate close to average,” said Ly. “

Car Color Popularity by State

iSeeCars also examined the most popular car colors by each state, and only two colors are represented. Echoing national trends, white narrowly edged black as the preferred vehicle color in 27 states, while black was the top color in 23.

Due to the overwhelming popularity of white, black, gray, and silver cars, iSeeCars also determined the most popular color outside of these hues. Red was the most popular color in 38 states, while blue was the most popular in 12.

Most Popular Car Colors by State – iSeeCars Study Top Color Top Non-Grayscale Color State Color % Share Color % Share Alaska White 19.9% Blue 12.2% Alabama White 25.4% Red 10.7% Arkansas White 27.8% Red 13.4% Arizona White 27.2% Red 10.1% California White 27.7% Blue 7.5% Colorado White 23.3% Red 9.7% Connecticut Black 24.1% Blue 10.7% Delaware Black 25.1% Blue 10.6% Florida White 25.0% Red 10.3% Georgia Black 24.3% Red 9.6% Hawaii White 28.2% Blue 8.1% Iowa Black 23.8% Red 13.7% Idaho White 26.6% Red 11.7% Illinois Black 26.1% Red 10.7% Indiana Black 24.5% Red 13.2% Kansas White 24.2% Red 12.0% Kentucky Black 23.8% Red 12.0% Louisiana White 26.5% Red 8.8% Massachusetts Black 24.8% Blue 9.7% Maryland Black 24.9% Blue 10.4% Maine Black 23.8% Red 11.7% Michigan Black 26.6% Red 12.3% Minnesota Black 25.9% Red 11.8% Missouri Black 24.0% Red 12.2% Mississippi White 28.0% Red 9.6% Montana White 24.7% Red 13.1% North Carolina White 23.8% Red 10.1% North Dakota Black 24.3% Red 13.9% Nebraska White 24.4% Red 13.9% New Hampshire Black 23.4% Blue 11.4% New Jersey Black 25.7% Blue 9.0% New Mexico White 26.2% Red 11.1% Nevada White 26.2% Red 8.9% New York Black 25.8% Red 9.8% Ohio Black 24.5% Red 12.4% Oklahoma White 25.0% Red 12.9% Oregon White 24.5% Red 9.5% Pennsylvania Black 22.5% Red 11.4% Rhode Island Black 23.2% Blue 9.7% South Carolina White 24.3% Red 10.2% South Dakota White 23.2% Red 14.1% Tennessee White 23.4% Red 10.5% Texas White 25.3% Red 10.3% Utah White 26.7% Red 9.6% Virginia Black 23.0% Blue 10.4% Vermont Black 22.1% Red 13.0% Washington White 24.0% Blue 9.6% Wisconsin Black 26.1% Red 13.2% West Virginia White 23.3% Red 14.5% Wyoming White 25.4% Red 13.5%

What are the Most Colorful States?

iSeeCars further analyzed state data to rank states based on their shares of non-grayscale vehicles. The most colorful state is Vermont, while the least colorful state is Hawaii.



States with the Most Non-Grayscale Colored Cars – iSeeCars Study Rank State Share of colors that are non-BWGS 1 Vermont 30.0% 2 West Virginia 29.7% 3 Wyoming 28.9% 4 Montana 28.6% 5 South Dakota 28.4% 6 Alaska 28.2% 7 Wisconsin 27.7% 8 Indiana 27.6% 9 North Dakota 27.4% 10 Maine 27.0% 11 New Hampshire 26.5% 12 Michigan 26.4% 13 Ohio 26.3% 14 Pennsylvania 26.3% 15 Nebraska 26.2% 16 Iowa 25.5% 17 Idaho 25.4% 18 Kentucky 24.8% 19 Minnesota 24.7% 20 New Mexico 24.6% 21 Kansas 24.5% 22 Missouri 24.5% 23 Virginia 24.5% 24 Delaware 24.4% 25 Oklahoma 23.6% 26 Maryland 23.5% 27 Illinois 23.5% 28 Arkansas 23.4% 29 New York 23.2% 30 Connecticut 23.2% 31 Colorado 22.9% 32 Florida 22.9% 33 Tennessee 22.8% 34 Washington 22.6% 35 North Carolina 22.6% 36 Rhode Island 22.2% 37 Oregon 22.2% 38 South Carolina 22.2% 39 Massachusetts 21.8% 40 Arizona 21.8% 41 Alabama 21.6% 42 Texas 21.4% 43 Nevada 21.4% 44 Georgia 21.0% 45 Utah 20.8% 46 Mississippi 20.1% 47 New Jersey 19.8% 48 Louisiana 19.6% 49 California 17.3% 50 Hawaii 17.1%

Most Popular Car Colors by Metro Area

In the 50 most populated metro areas in the United States, white and black are the only colors represented as the area’s most popular car color. White cars earn the distinction in 28 metro areas, while black is the most popular in 22. Similar to state data, red is the most popular non-gray color in most metro areas with 41. Blue cars are the most popular in nine.

Most Popular Car Colors by Metro Area DMA Top Color % Share Top Non-Grayscale Color % Share Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM White 25.6% Red 10.9% Atlanta, GA Black 24.8% Red 9.2% Austin, TX White 25.0% Red 10.0% Baltimore, MD Black 25.3% Blue 10.8% Birmingham, AL White 25.4% Red 10.0% Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Black 24.2% Blue 10.1% Charlotte, NC Black 23.5% Red 9.4% Chicago, IL Black 26.5% Red 9.4% Cincinnati, OH Black 24.4% Red 11.3% Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Black 24.2% Red 11.4% Columbus, OH Black 24.2% Red 11.9% Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX White 25.2% Red 9.6% Denver, CO White 23.1% Red 9.6% Detroit, MI Black 27.0% Red 11.1% Fresno-Visalia, CA White 27.2% Red 8.7% Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Black 25.1% Red 11.9% Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC White 24.8% Red 10.4% Greenville-Spartanburg, SC White 23.9% Red 10.6% Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Black 21.4% Red 11.6% Hartford & New Haven, CT Black 23.8% Blue 10.5% Houston, TX White 24.5% Red 9.5% Indianapolis, IN Black 24.7% Red 13.0% Jacksonville, FL White 23.8% Red 10.1% Kansas City, MO Black 24.4% Red 11.2% Las Vegas, NV White 26.0% Red 8.8% Los Angeles, CA White 28.1% Blue 7.1% Memphis, TN White 23.7% Red 10.4% Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL White 25.6% Red 8.8% Milwaukee, WI Black 26.7% Red 11.4% Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Black 25.8% Red 11.3% Nashville, TN Black 23.6% Red 10.1% New York, NY Black 25.9% Blue 9.1% Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Black 21.7% Red 11.0% Oklahoma City, OK White 25.1% Red 12.4% Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL White 23.9% Red 11.3% Philadelphia, PA Black 24.0% Blue 10.2% Phoenix, AZ White 26.8% Red 9.8% Pittsburgh, PA White 21.8% Red 12.1% Portland, OR White 23.6% Red 9.1% Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC White 23.5% Red 10.0% Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA White 27.1% Red 8.2% Salt Lake City, UT White 26.3% Red 9.5% San Antonio, TX White 23.8% Red 11.2% San Diego, CA White 27.4% Red 7.5% San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA White 25.0% Blue 8.2% Seattle-Tacoma, WA White 23.2% Blue 9.7% St. Louis, MO Black 23.7% Red 12.2% Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL White 24.2% Red 11.3% Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Black 24.0% Blue 10.2% West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL White 25.6% Red 9.5%

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 9.4 million one- to five-year-old used cars (model years 2014 – 2018) sold in 2019. The color of each car, as well as the location of sale, was tallied to determine the most popular car color nationally, in each state, and in each metro area.

