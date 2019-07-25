There’s a new program for helping Binghamton seniors make much needed home repairs

Mayor Rich David announced today that the City is giving the First Ward Action Council an $85,000 grant for its home repair program for the elderly. The First Ward Action Council uses its own to staff to perform minor jobs like installing new door locks and handrail repairs and hires licensed contractors for boiler and furnace replacements and plumbing and electrical repairs. The money is expected to fund work at up to 70 homes.

Today, workers were replacing the stone staircase at Helen Smith’s home. She says they were falling in and a danger to anyone who came to her door. Smith says the program will allow more seniors to stay in their homes.

“There must be a lot of seniors out there who are having issues with furnace problems or what have you. Now they can get money from these grants that will help them.”

The money is coming from federal Community Development Block Grant funding.

For more information, call The First Ward Action Council at 772-2850.