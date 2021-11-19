Theater Organ Society presents a tribute to Lillian Gish

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Theater Organ Society is presenting a program this weekend devoted to the Queen of the Silent Film era presented by someone who knew her first-hand.

Master Theater Organist Dennis James will play live music on the Forum Theatre’s Robert Morton organ during a screening of the silent movie “True Heart Susie.”

The film stars Hollywood legend Lillian Gish, known as the First Lady of American Cinema.

Prior to the film screening, James will perform popular music of the period such as ragtime.

And he’ll also offer his personal recollections of time he spent with the famous actress.

“He did actually tour with Lillian Gish in the early 80’s for 6 years as her organ accompanist for the films that she was screening with audiences. So, he has a lot of personal stories about Lillian Gish plus this film from 1919,” says Wildoner.

The performance takes place this Sunday at 2 P-M in the Forum Theater in downtown Binghamton.

Tickets are 20 dollars, 15 for members and 5 for students.

They can be purchased at Binghamton TOS dot org or at the door.

Masks are required inside the Forum Theatre