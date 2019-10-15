The YWCA announce “A Week Without Violence” campaign

The Binghamton YWCA is working toward a Week Without Violence through a week of collaboration with like-minded organizations.

The YWCA announced yesterday that it is partnering with the Crime Victims Assistance Center, Rise domestic violence shelter, the Family Violence Prevention Council and Binghamton University to promote its annual Week Without Violence.

The week takes place during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, during which the individual agencies already held their own events such as the Clothesline Project at BU.

Meghan Gorton, Director of Community programs at C-VAC, says by speaking as one, the groups hope more people receive the message.

“To really make sure that we’re all thinking about this as just peacefulness. Instead of always thinking about responding and reacting, we want to remind people that we can be together and be peaceful and think about how to be peaceful and how to prevent some of these things from happening,” said Gorton.

Today, the organizations held a Capitol Hill Call-In Day to lobby lawmakers.

Tomorrow, members will post messages to social media imagining a World Without Violence using the hash tag WWV 19 or WWV Broome.

On Thursday, there will be a Q and A with local leaders at the YWCA on Hawley Street in Binghamton at 3pm

Then Friday, a nationwide Twitter chat about the connection between domestic violence and gun violence from 2 to 3 P-M using the hash tag WWV 19.