BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Join us as we continue to grow our “Theatre for the Deaf” program. All performances include 2 interactive interpreters, as well as, the actors using ASL (American Sign Language) for all of their music.

**ALL PERFORMANCES ARE BEING ASL INTERPRETED FOR THE DEAF

Seton Catholic Central:

April 25 – 28 7,7,7,3pm

For reserved seating: csbcsaints.org/oz/

Tickets are also available at the door

It is an amazing and beautiful performance for both the Hearing and the Deaf!