The United Way of Broome County is looking for volunteers for its Day of Caring

The United Way of Broome County is once again asking you for help with making a positive difference in the community.

United Way’s Annual Day of Caring will take place on September 13th and 14th. Day of Caring was conceived as a remembrance to those who lost their lives during the September 11th Terrorist Attacks. It is the largest day of service in Broome County. Volunteers take part in projects at a wide variety of places from state parks, to schools and other non-profits. Volunteer and Giving Initiatives Manager Joni Kaiser says its a day to bring everyone together.

“I think it’s really important because it gives people an outlet to remember and a special time to remember as well a to give back to the community they feel a part of. Makes them feel even more close.”

Kaiser says last year’s day of caring brought in over 13 hundred volunteers. She says they hope to reach that number again and to impact 100 different projects, they currently have around 60 lined up.

To register to volunteer visit UWBroome.org and look for the Day of Caring sign.