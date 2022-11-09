ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.

The New York State Police released that 29-year-old Zegazhab Gerezgier, and 40-year-old Idris Mustapha, both of Texas were killed in the accident. The NYSP identified Gerezgier as the operator of the vehicle at the time of the accident. The accident occurred near exit 54 on I-86 in the town of Horseheads.

The NYSP did not release any additional information as to the cause of the accident as the investigation is currently continuing. We will bring you additional information right here on MyTwinTiers.com and WETM 18 News as it becomes available.