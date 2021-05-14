The Trailside Inn set to open in former Drover’s Inn building in Vestal

VESTAL, NY – An historic Vestal building is once again reprising its role as a restaurant.

The Trailside Inn, most commonly known as the old Drover’s Inn building, was recently sold.

The new owner, Jeannie Post, plans to bring back and grandeur of the over 175 year old building by opening a new, upscale bistro and offering guest rooms.

Post is planning on 4 rooms upstairs and one downstairs, all decorated with vintage furnishings.

The upstairs rooms will all have access to the balcony area.

Post has 24 years of hospitality experience and is very excited to run a business in such an iconic building.

“Just to see everything coming back to life around here. The building, it really needs to be taken care of and it’s just, you know, knowing that I’m part of that, that I’m actually bringing that back and restoring everything is just a wonderful feeling,” she says.

Post adds she also plans to make use of the event space that the building currently has.

While the Trailside Inn isn’t open quite yet, Post has a goal of opening the first floor by August, and hopes to book her first overnight guests by September.