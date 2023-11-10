ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Over the next two weekends, the Cider Mill Stage is putting on a comedic play, to get you ready to take on Thanksgiving.

The show is called The Thanksgiving Play, and is a satirical comedy that follows two teachers and two actors attempting to create a politically correct play of the First Thanksgiving.

The characters end up blundering their way through acting exercises and history lessons.

The show was written by Larissa Fasthorse, who was the first Native American woman to have her show make it on Broadway.

The show officially stopped running on Broadway this past June.

Rob Egan plays an elementary teacher in the play, and says that the humor may not be for everyone, but it’s important to remember that it is all satire.

“And its really kind of in the vein of like a Saturday Night Live sketch, and like Seinfeld episode. We’re four people, who maybe aren’t the most likeable, but you don’t dislike us either. And we kind of fumble our way through creating this Thanksgiving Play for elementary school students,” he said.

The show will run over the next two weekends, with performances on Friday’s Saturday’s and Sunday’s all starting at 7:30 p.m.

All seats are 28 dollars and can be purchased online at http://CiderMillStage.com, or by calling 321-9630.