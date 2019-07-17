The STEAM Academy teaches kids about robotics

Although school is out, some students from around the area are keeping their minds moving this summer.

STEAM Academy is a program for middle and high-school kids interested in science, technology, engineering, art, or math. The 2 week camp takes places at Broome-Tioga BOCES and SUNY Broome. This week the program has been focusing on robotics, as the kids learned how to pick up a can with a robotic arm, and race around a track. Principal for the Center of Career and Technical Excellence Matt Sheehan says that these STEAM programs are helping prepare students for the wide selection of jobs available in the field, and for the ones that don’t even exist yet. “This is a great experience for kids. When you look around, you see kids engaged. They’re excited about what they’re doing. You see them out here in the hall, you see them in the classrooms. No one is just sitting in the corner not participating. So this is a way to think about how to teach them differently and get them to learn new.”

The program began 7 years ago starting with 30 students and has now gained over 200 more, with 25 kids from each participating school district. Sheehan says that this year a new addition has been added to the program where the students will be able to take special tours at the end of the camp to companies in STEAM related fields like, Lockheed Martin, BAE, and UHS.