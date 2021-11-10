The State vs. The County vs. The City: Who Will Win the Golden Yam Can?

BINGHAMTON, NY- A friendly competition between the state, county, and city that gives back, begins next week for the 3rd year in a row.

Senator Fred Akshar, County Executive Jason Garnar, and Mayor-elect Jared Kraham, filling in for Mayor Rich David are teaming up for the 3rd year to launch a food drive to benefit CHOW.

The “Government Plaza Thanksgiving Food Challenge” challenges the government employees at all 3 levels and the community to donate non-perishable food items to help families in need.

CHOW Director, Les Aylesworth says the need for CHOW’s services are always very high at this time a year.

“We need less activism and more action-ism, I know that’s a made up word, less activism and more action-ism. This is exactly what this event is, these are people not just talking about meeting the need, they’re actually coming together to do something. So for that, we are incredibly thankful to be the recipient,” says Aylesworth.

Last year 11 thousand meals were donated, with Senator Fred Akshar being the winner.

This competition is taking place all next week.

Anyone can go into any of the 3 government buildings and drop off non-perishables in the lobby any time between 8 and 5.

The winner will be announced November 22nd.