COOPERSTOWN, NY- Candy, the 6-year-old Siberian husky gave birth to 3 puppies after arriving at the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in February.

Candy traveled to Cooperstown with 10 other dogs and it was quite the journey- beginning more than 500 miles and some 7 hours away in Ohio, with a brief stopover in Buffalo.

Executive Director of SQSPCA, Stacie Haynes, says in a release that they have developed a relationship with Furever Friends Dog Rescue of WNY.

Furever Friends is a nonprofit group that saves retired dogs from puppy mills in Ohio.

Haynes goes on to say that normally, puppy mills do not release dogs if they are pregnant, however, Candy was very skinny and show no signs of carrying a litter.

On February 18th, Candy was sedated, prepped for surgery, and on the operating table because dogs can’t be sent to a new home until they are either spayed or neutered.

This is when the veterinarian found a tiny puppy, and quickly learned that the puppy never fully developed and died in the womb, but then- 3 more puppies were discovered.

It was thought they had died as well, until there was slight movement in the amniotic sacs.

The SQSPCA team immediately went to work on freeing the puppies, “it was all hands on deck,” said Haynes.

After they were removed, the team started administering oxygen to help them recover from the effects of the anesthesia, the staff then spent hours keeping them alive and warm, bottle feeding them when they were fully awake.

A staff member took them home in an incubator for the night giving them bottles every 2 hours and checking on then, while Candy recovered from surgery.

All 3 are surviving and currently with their mom in a quiet, comfortable foster home.

2 were male and 1 was a female, and they appear to be a cross between Siberian husky (mom) and an Australian shepherd (dad), they are turning 2 weeks old tomorrow.

“As for Candy- retirement may have been delayed a bit but she is taking it all in a stride, enjoying a life finally free of confinement as she raises her last litter, Antonio, Bruno and Luisa.” says Haynes.