TOWN OF CHENANGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The end is near for a popular Greek diner on Upper Front Street.

The Spot Diner Restaurant in the Town of Chenango is closing soon, possibly as early as next Tuesday.

Owner Spyros Dimatos tells NewsChannel 34 that closing the restaurant is a very difficult, emotional decision but one that is necessary due to economic factors.

Dimatos says the business had to take out additional loans to survive COVID and has failed to recover as the volume of diners has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the current customer base cannot sustain the overhead of the large facility, especially since his utility costs have doubled in recent years. And he’s lost revenue from out-of-town travelers, including bus tours that used to come regularly.

The Spot is known for both Greek specialties as well as traditional American fare, with an emphasis on seafood and mile-high desserts, including its popular cheesecakes. It’s also been a go-to place for private parties and family celebrations.

Dimatos says he has enough staff and inventory to get him through the Columbus Day holiday, but he’s not certain beyond that.

He’s looking to sell the property for $1 million.

Among the selling points are the two and a half acres and the Tesla superchargers on site which charge about 3,000 cars a month.