BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Angi, formerly Angie’s List, recently released a list of the Snowiest Cities in the United States and included some very familiar Upstate New York locations.

The company compiled snowfall data from 2016-2021 and created the following list:

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan – Average Yearly Snowfall: 90 in. Caribou, Maine – Average Yearly Snowfall: 82.14 in. Erie, Pennsylvania – Average Yearly Snowfall: 80.86 in. Syracuse, New York – Average Yearly Snowfall: 77.56 in. Buffalo, New York – Average Yearly Snowfall: 68.8 in. Binghamton, New York – Average Yearly Snowfall: 61.9 in. Flagstaff, Arizona – Average Yearly Snowfall: 57.72 Burlington, Vermont – Average Yearly Snowfall: 55.88 in. Muskegon, Michigan – Average Yearly Snowfall: 52.82 in. Grand Rapids, Michigan – Average Yearly Snowfall: 52.32 in. Bangor, Maine – Average Yearly Snowfall: 50.52 in. Portland, Maine – Average Yearly Snowfall: 50.02 in. Duluth, Minnesota – Average Yearly Snowfall: 49.84 in. Concord, New Hampshire – Average Yearly Snowfall: 47.28 in. South Bend, Indiana – Average Yearly Snowfall: 46.2 in.

That’s right, Syracuse, Buffalo, and Binghamton residents. From 2016-2021 you lived in some of the snowiest cities in America.

So far, this year seems like a bit of an anomaly as Binghamton and Syracuse have received minimal snow.

But not for Buffalo, as the city has been pounded with 101.6 inches, already surpassing last year’s numbers, according to the National Weather Service.

We can be sure that mother nature will strike the Southern Tier at some point before spring.

Record-breaking Buffalo snow. (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

Snow just west of Binghamton in 2017. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Who would’ve thought Flagstaff, Arizona, would e on the list? (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Burlington, Vermont, a popular ski destination for New Yorkers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

List Methodology Courtesy of Angie: This data was sourced through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NOAA) National Climate Reports between 2016 and 2021 and ranked overall by average snowfall.