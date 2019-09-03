The Silver Lake Rod and Gun Club to hold archery tournament this weekend

BRACKNEY P.A -Archers at a sportsmen’s club in Brackney PA are looking to hit the bull’s eye this weekend.

The Silver Lake Rod and Gun Club is hosting its final 3-D archery tournament of the season this Sunday.

This is the last of six tournaments in which archers take aim at multiple animal replica targets such as a boar, a bear, a wolf and an alligator.

The tournament is open to the public, both children and adults.



President of the Silver Lake Rod and Gun Club Bob Kuhn says competitors come from all over to compete.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie and sociability, and a lot of people do this. They travel to different clubs to shoot and its competitive. They hone their skills for hunting while some people just like target shooting,” says Kuhn.

The event begins at 9 AM on Sunday.



Registration is $10 for adults, $5 for kids.



The Silver Lake Rod and Gun Club has approximately 275 members and holds its monthly meeting on the second Thursday of the month.

And they’re accepting new member applications.

To sign up for the archery tournament or to become a member go to silverlakerodandgunclub.com