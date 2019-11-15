The Santa Experience returns to Pavlik Photo and Design

KIRKWOOD, NY – Here’s a chance for children to let the “Big Guy” know their Christmas wishes in deluxe fashion.

Pavlik Photo and Design is once again offering The Santa Experience

Rather than just a quick pic, wish and lollipop, kids get a full, interactive experience with Jolly Saint Nick.

Pavlik, who has been offering the souped up packages, replete with an elaborate set and music, for 8 years says he gets choked up when he sees the look of wonder on the faces of children.

“They spend about an hour with Santa. He reads a story to them, they can have cookies and milk with him, the naughty/nice list, they can make North Pole snow, they can ride the flying sleigh or toboggan, and play checkers with Santa. So, it’s a whole experience,” says Pavlik.

Pavlik adds some additional wonder by photo-shopping some magic dust onto the pictures.

Some customers choose to use the photos for Christmas cards or framed family portraits.

Or, they can be printed on puzzles, snow globes or ceramic ornaments.



Santa says it’s worth taking time off from overseeing the toy making at the North Pole to come and spend time with the children.

“To see the children come in, see the happy smiles on their faces, to know that I bring a joy to them. That they’re going to be waiting for that precious, precious day when there’s going to be toys under the tree, their eyes light up and they know that Santa has been there,” says Santa.

Pavlik also provides classic plaid pajamas or long white cotton nightgowns for the children to wear.

If you’d like to have your pictures by Christmas Day, you’ll need to book your photo session for before December 15th.

For more information, go to MySantaVisit.net