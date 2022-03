BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s a big birthday weekend for the Ross Park Zoo!

The Zoo is celebrating three animal birthdays this weekend. One of their sand cats, Kaya, turns three on Friday.

And, the Zoo’s pallas’s cats, Ruby and Jodi, will both celebrate their third birthday on Saturday.

Want to help Kaya, Ruby and Jodi celebrate? The Zoo is encouraging donations for their special days, which will help with animal enrichment, habitat maintenance and upgrades and food.

Make a donation here.