HILLCREST, NY – A longtime local chocolatier is strapping back on his apron and coming out of semi-retirement to feed the sweet tooth in all of us.

Leopold Schreiber has resurrected his Olde Fashioned Candies business.

He’s now making his confections in the small kitchen inside My Needful Things on the East Service Road in Hillcrest where Nelson Ellis used to be.

And he’s selling his chocolates and other candies there as well.

We caught up with him today as he was making nonpareils for Valentine’s Day.

Other favorites include peanut butter cups, chocolate covered Oreos, covered marzipan, covered cherries and a variety of chocolate and nut barks.

Schreiber first opened Olde Fashioned Candies in downtown Binghamton in 1994.

In 2005, he moved to Montrose and renamed the business Chocolates by Leopold, later selling the business.

This past October, he reopened in Hillcrest to the delight of his friends and loyal customers.

“It seems like it’s given me a new lease on life. I feel energized. It’s like I feel very youthful now. I can’t wait to get back to work every day,” says Schreiber.

Another favorite are his Love Bars, chocolate covered marshmallow lollipops.

Schreiber says he’s seeking commercial kitchen space to rent so that he can resume making his signature butter crunch.

Your Needful Things is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 to 5, Thursdays and Fridays 10 to 6 and Sundays from 11 to 4.