The Raymond Corporation is now making face shields

GREENE, NY – A Greene manufacturing plant has turned it’s attention from fork lifts to PPE.

The Raymond Corporation is now using 3-D printers to create face shields for nurses, doctors, and first responders in need of the equipment.

Using materials both in-house and ordered, the corporation is aiming to create over 2-thousand visors total.

The President and CEO of the Raymond Corporation, Michael Field, says the idea to create the shields actually stemmed from a worker at the plant.

“One of our engineers, his mom is actually in the nursing education business. So, she’s a professor. She said that they don’t have the P-P-E they needed for both nursing training as well as in the hospitals. So, he said back to our VP of engineering, he asked if we could support that, and we said certainly,” says Field.

The visors are being made by a small team of about four people in the amount of around 40 visors created per day.

Field also says Raymond will be distributing the visors free of charge to those who need them as a sign of support for first responders.