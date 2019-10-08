The Raymond Corporation holds Manufacturing Day

High school students in our area got an inside look at a field that’s very much in demand.

The Raymond Corporation held its 5th annual Manufacturing Day last Friday.

High school students were invited to the factory to learn about careers such as welding and assembly.

Students had an opportunity to try out simulators and other interactive activities.



Executive Vice President of Resources Steve VanNostrand says he was impressed by the kids’ level of interest.

“The response is tremendous. First, it’s great to see all the energy here on the facility, but I’m really impressed by how surprised they are by what they see, just in terms of the high technology that takes place, as well as the great environment in manufacturing, very clean, quite different than what most people have expected,” says VanNostrand.

The Raymond Corporation stresses that it has openings for high school graduates who don’t want to or can’t go to college.

Welder Dominic Williams says his position has been a good fit for him.

“Absolutely go for it. There’s no reason not to. You don’t know what you’re getting into unless you really give it a shot. Having to come in, learn something new, see something you may not see, and to be a part of something that just makes yourself grow as a person is absolutely amazing,” says Williams.

There was also information available about office jobs at Raymond such as human resources and finance.

Plus students received a tour of Raymond’s award winning facility.