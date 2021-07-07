The Punching Bag Comedy show returns for in-person performance this weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – Comedy comes roaring back on Saturday with a one of a kind show.

The Punching Bag Comedy Show comes to town on Saturday, and features comedians Damon Millard and Wendy Wilkins, both originally from our area.

The pair just added a second show as their first one has already sold out.

Wilkins, who currently lives in Los Angeles, comes from a long line of comedians, and is thrilled to be back out in public, as well as in her home town.

She says she didn’t choose stand-up, stand-up chose her.

“And to add a second show?! It just is like yes, you know, you build and build an audience while you’re building your career, and then from there when you hope you do a show like this and you hope it sells out and then it does and you’re like, yes it validates everything you’ve been doing and working on!”

The show is this Saturday at Peterson’s Tavern.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 after noon on Friday.

You can find them at Eventbrite.com.