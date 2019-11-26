The Pour House gives beer lovers and foodies alike a new place to exercise their taste buds

TOWN OF UNION – Beer lovers and foodies alike have a new place to exercise their taste buds.

The Pour House Pub and Grill opened earlier this year on Watson Boulevard in the Town of Union, in the building that once housed the Inn Between and the Blind Tiger Pub.

The Pour House boasts 36 craft beers on tap, 24 of them rotating, so there’s always a new brew to try.

That includes lagers, ales, porters, IPAs, sours and ciders.

The bar also carries locally brewed drafts, including the Pour House Ale, created by The North Brewery in Endicott.

As for the kitchen, The Pour House considers itself a gastropub, with a unique take on classic bar food.

That includes a burrata cheese caprese, an ahi tuna crostini, deep-fried avocado wedges and a Gouda cheese sauce bread bowl.

Plus, it has signature burgers and dinner specials including Delmonico steaks.

Owner Matt Smith says he takes the same approach to elevating the food that he did when he owned the Village Diner in Johnson City.

“We want to do things from scratch, fresh and unique. That was the recipe for success over at the diner. We’d do something you wouldn’t normally expect to get at a diner. So, we use that same approach here. We want to do food that you wouldn’t normally expect to see at your average bar/restaurant,” Smith said.

The Pour House also features live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and its outdoor deck and tiki bar are very popular in the warmer months.

And Smith says service is key, with veteran staff on hand, including some hold-overs from the former bar there.

For more information, and daily specials, search The Pour House Bar and Grill on facebook.