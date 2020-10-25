The OurSpace playground in Rec Park has reopened after being burned down in June

Binghamton, NY – Construction on a playground that began after it was burned down in June has finally been completed.

The OurSpace playground on Binghamton’s West Side reopened to the public after an 8 hundred 60 thousand dollar rebuild project.



The Rec Park facility had been burned down on the same night a large protest of George Floyd’s death had been marching through Binghamton.



Volunteers worked long shifts to clean the debris and begin work on the new property.

It was officially opened up on Thursday, and local families have been enjoying it consistently since then.