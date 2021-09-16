The old Goudey Station electricity plant is being torn down

JOHNSON CITY – A decaying power plant that’s been a fixture in the view from Route 201 in Johnson City is being torn down to make way for newer forms of energy production.

The old Goudey Station coal-fired electricity plant is being demolished by A7 Development out of Massachusetts which has a background in renewable energy projects.

Goudey, which was known as AES Westover at the time, was shut down in 2012 as coal became more expensive for energy generation than natural gas.

A spokesman for A7 says the company is looking at a range of renewable energy options, including solar, hydroelectic and geothermal.

He also says the existing but unused rail line that serviced the plant may be revived to haul the demolition debris away.