The most popular Halloween costumes in 2023, according to Spirit Halloween

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s time to bring out the ghosts, ghouls, and goblins from storage as “spooky season” has approached, and everyone is getting ready to celebrate.

Everyone always has a favorite costume each year, and this year, it’s all things “Barbie.”

People couldn’t get “kenough” of “Barbie,” the movie that topped the box office this past summer. So much so that Spirit Halloween created a wide selection of Barbie costumes, with replicas of the iconic movie outfits.

NewsChannel 9 even asked you what costume we will see the most this year, and 85% said Barbie and Ken, 11% said Wednesday Addams, and 2% said M3GAN and Oppenheimer.

To find out what costume people are buying this year, we took a trip to some local Spirit Halloween locations to see what costumes are selling the most.

Most popular adult costume of 2023: Barbie and Ken

According to Sprit Halloween employees, at multiple stores, Barbie and Ken costumes have been this year’s most sold adult costume. Those include the Barbie and Ken roller-skating outfits, Barbie cowgirl outfit, western Ken outfit, weird Barbie, Barbie and Ken doll boxes, and the Barbie beach dress.

Other Barbie merchandise includes Barbie and Ken T-shirts, and a Barbie pink sweater.

It’s not just adults who love Barbie, but kids as well. Kid costumes include the Barbie undercover jumpsuits, the cowgirl outfit, and the Barbie doll box.

Most popular outdoor decoration of 2023: All things skeletons

Since opening the third week of September, Spirit Halloween said the first thing to go was the Halloween décor and decorations.

This year, the most popular Halloween decoration was skeletons, with employees admitting that people couldn’t get enough of those spooky, scary skeletons.

The best thing about skeletons is that you can dress them up and move them whichever way you want. Some people are even dressing up their skeletons as Barbie’s this year.

Other Halloween decorations that were popular this year include the light up torches and goblets, and animatronics including the Mars Attacks Martian, which was a best-seller this year.

Most popular kids costume of 2023: Bluey

Even though there are lots of kids costumes at Spirit Halloween, kids don’t want to be a Ninja Turtle or Mario, they want to be Bluey the dog.

Spirit Halloween employees said the best selling kid costume this year is Bluey the dog, which is from the Australian animated preschool television series “Bluey,” that premiered on ABC kids.

Although many children love Bluey, employees said lots of kids came in looking for a kids Pennywise costume, which Spirit Halloween doesn’t carry.

Kids also asked employees if they had a McDonald’s Grimace costume, as the character was widely known on social media soon after the McDonald’s Grimace milkshake went viral.

Spirit Halloween’s hours for 2023

According to Spirit Halloween, store hours vary, however most are open either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Use Spirit Halloween’s store locator online to find a store near you and your local store hours.