“The Little Foxes” play to be put on at Phelps Mansion

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Southern Tier Actors Read is returning to the Phelps Mansion to present a staged reading of The Little Foxes.

This play was the group’s first performance 11 years ago, and STAR decided to hold its anniversary production at the Mansion where it all began.

The play was written in the 1940’s by Lillian Hellman who portrayed her struggles in the main character as a strong feminist leader.

Director of the play, and Co Director of the group Chris Nickerson hopes that people come to enjoy not only the show, but the opportunity to experience live theater again.

“Basically, I just want them to bring the experience, well now-a-days of having live theater again that people can come and see, and sit with each other, and feel the difference of feeling everybody in the room with you experiencing the same thing, there’s nothing like that,” says Nickerson.

The performance will be a staged reading including movement and music, but no costumes, set or props.

Nickerson says that connecting with the actors is what’s essential to a play.

Performances will be held this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3.

To purchase your ticket, call the Phelps Mansion Museum at 722-4873.