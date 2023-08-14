OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A gift shop in Owego is preparing for a 10th anniversary sale that was delayed several months by a water emergency.

The Left Bank on Front Street reopened on June 2, following extensive work to repair water damage related to renovation work being done on the floor above the store.

Lucy Silverstein opened The Left Bank in May of 2013 featuring gifts, antiques, collectibles and home decor, all with a French aesthetic. On April 20th of this year, she came into the shop to discover water leaking from her ceiling onto her merchandise and cabinetry. It turned out to be a leaking water heater, but the repair led to a series of other pipes breaking. Over the course of more than five days, water dripped, streamed and cascaded into a large section of the store.

Silverstein says some items and equipment were ruined while other merchandise and fixtures had to be opened up and dried out.

“I’m not a quitter. I have too much invested in this in terms of my personality and my merchandise and other customers I have who love my shop. I thought I can’t just throw in the towel,” said Silverstein.

Silverstein’s landlord brought in ServPro to assist with the drying and cleaning.

The Left Bank sells a variety of estate and artisan jewelry, vintage linens and laces, dinnerware, glassware, floral arrangements and lavender products. She says her store appeals to not only lovers of French culture, but fans of the Victorian era, shabby chic and farmhouse style. Silverstein says it’s more than a business, it’s a passion.

“When I was filing my insurance claims, I had to go back to my phone and look through the photographs and that was tough because everything was such a mess. That’s a point when I thought, ‘What am I doing this for?’ But, I got through it. It’s like, okay some terrible thing happens to you, you get through it and now you’re on your way back up,” said Silverstein.

Silverstein says she had a lot of offers of help from friends, customers and fellow Owego business owners. She’s planning a delayed 10th anniversary sale next month that will include special offers and drawings for gift certificates.

The store is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays noon to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays by chance or appointment.

There’s more information on Facebook at Left Bank Owego.