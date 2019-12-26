The latest news about the Impeachment of President Trump

DEMOCRATS SAY THEY NEED ASSURANCES FROM SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL BEFORE THEY’LL ALLOW THE IMPEACHMENT PROCESS TO MOVE FORWARD.

{Rep. Kildee }

…to conduct a trial in a dignified and open and fair fashion. so when he’s willing to do that the obviously we will appoint managers and send that information, the articles, over.

MICHIGAN CONGRESSMAN DAN KILDEE SAYS KNOWING THE PROCESS WILL HELP THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PICK THE RIGHT HOUSE MANAGERS… WHO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PRESENTING THE CASE AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP.

KILDEE SAYS LEADER MCCONNELL HAS A RESPONSIBILITY KEEP THE PROCESS FAIR.

{Rep. Kildee}

whether he’s made his mind up or not, he has a responsibility to conduct the trial in a way that allows the facts to be heard and allows others to make up their own minds even if his is closed.

{ALEXANDRA LIMON / WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT}

Last week, Senator McConnell said that there’s zero chance President Trump will be removed from office and that he’s coordinating his plans for the trial with the white house .

{SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI / R-AK}

when I heard that I was disturbed.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR LISA MURKOWSKI IS CONSIDERED TO BE A SWING VOTE IN THE U.S. SENATE.

SHE SAYS SENATOR MCCONNELL SHOULD NOT BE WORKING HAND IN GLOVE WITH THE PERSON ON TRIAL.

{SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI / R-AK}

to do impartial justice under the constitution and the law, then I need to be able to sit back and look at both sides of this.

FOR HIS PART… PRESIDENT TRUMP CONTINUES TO LASH OUT AT SPEAKER PELOSI AND AT DEMOCRATS FOR WHAT HE CALLED IN A TWEET THURSDAY A “BOGUS IMPEACHMENT SCAM.”

IN WASHINGTON ALEXANDRA LIMON.>