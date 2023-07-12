NORWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A global company with a footing here in Upstate New York celebrated its centennial last month.

The Kerry Group started as a small dairy company in Ireland and now has facilities all across the globe including locally in Norwich. Kerry works to better the taste and nutrition in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. In Norwich, the facility focuses its efforts on the pharmaceutical industry. As the manufacturing director at the Norwich Plant, Frank Crawford says, Kerry manufactures raw materials that are used in blockbuster drugs across the planet.

“Our core competency is hydrolyzed proteins. So, we do start with a protein source, and we put it in a usable form for microorganisms, mammalian cells that our customers can use to make these life saving drugs and health maintenance drugs,” said Crawford.

Crawford says that the materials created in Norwich, go on to help treat ailments such as Crohn’s disease or arthritis. Plus, Norwich recently established a pharmaceutical tablet coating department to fill their own drugs on site. Planning supervisor Trevor Franklin says that even though the Norwich facility is just one piece to the puzzle, he can witness the impact.

“Kerry as a whole is a really large company. We’re a fairly small manufacturing facility of about one hundred people. I think Kerry employs like twenty-seven thousand people worldwide. But, we do touch millions of people,” says Franklin.

The Norwich facility originally operated as a creamery, receiving milk from local farmers, and transporting milk and cream to New York City via rail back in 1923. After going through a couple ownership changes, the facility was purchased by Kerry in 2004 as part of the Kerry Bio-Science division.

To celebrate location’s 100 years in business, the Norwich facility held a two-day celebration that featured a barbecue picnic, ice cream, yard games, and team building activities. The festivities were centered around the rich history of the Norwich site, and its achievements over the past century.