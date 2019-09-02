The Human Society’s rummage sale

From the Humane Society:



The Humane Society’s Fall Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The sale will be held at The American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street, Binghamton.

Donations for the sale can be dropped off Friday, October 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The American Legion.

PLEASE NO BOOKS, CLOTHING, LARGE EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, or TVs.

For more information, please contact Lauren Heilweil at (607) 724-3709 ext. 107 or by email at lheilweil@bhumanesoc.com.