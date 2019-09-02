Breaking News
DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

The Human Society’s rummage sale

News
Posted: / Updated:

From the Humane Society:


The Humane Society’s Fall Rummage Sale will be held on Saturday, October 12, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The sale will be held at The American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street, Binghamton. 

Donations for the sale can be dropped off Friday, October 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The American Legion. 

PLEASE NO BOOKS, CLOTHING, LARGE EXERCISE EQUIPMENT, or TVs. 

For more information, please contact Lauren Heilweil at (607) 724-3709 ext. 107 or by email at lheilweil@bhumanesoc.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss