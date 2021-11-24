The holidays at Colonial, Dos Rios and Stone Fox

BINGHAMTON, NY – The owners of 3 popular downtown restaurants are full of merry-making this holiday season.

The Colonial, Dos Rios and Stone Fox are all decorated for the holidays, including local fresh-cut trees.

The 30 foot tree outside the Colonial required a boom truck to string lights which complement the front of the building which is lit up from top to bottom.

Inside, a thick layer of decorations coat the ceiling and Christmas music is playing.

General Manager Marc Yezzi says the ornaments, which grow in number each year, add to the holiday spirit.

“Feels homier, feels cozier. When it’s full in here, it has a good vibe, it brings a lot of joy out of everyone. We got people taking pictures, bringing kids in to check out the decorations. It just gives it that little more umph to it this time of year,” says Yezzi.

The restaurants are also known for brining in carolers and spontaneously handing out free hot cocoa and gift-wrapped cookies to passers-by.

The eateries also offer a gift card special during the holidays.

Buy $50 worth and get a free $25 card.

But 100 and get 50 free.